Watch Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain delve into Legacy Of The Beast setlist

Next week, Iron Maiden will kick off the latest leg of The Legacy Of The Beast tour across the US, Canada and South America.

The first show will take place in Florida on July 18 – and to whet fans’ appetites ahead of the run of shows, which will stretch through until October, the band have released a video where drummer Nicko McBrain talks fans through some of the set highlights.

Nicko says: “There are many songs on this tour that we haven’t played for quite a long time. There’s songs in this setlist we play on every tour we do, so stop whinging, stop moaning because that’s what’s happening!”

As for the epic stage show, Nicko adds: “When you’re there in the flesh and you see this incredible stage set and the production we put into this show, you’re going to be absolutely astounded.”

Not only does Nicko reveal a little about what fans can expect, but he also plays some of intros on a four-piece kit.

Check out the video below.

Last month, Iron Maiden announced the third instalment in their Studio Collection Remastered series which will include Fear Of The Dark, The X Factor, Virtual XI and Brave New World.