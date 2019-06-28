Iron Maiden announce the third instalment of The Studio Collection Remastered

UK metal icons Iron Maiden have announced the third round of releases in their The Studio Collection Remastered digipack series.

The latest batch will be unleashed on July 26, and will comprise Fear Of The Dark, The X Factor, Virtual XI and Brave New World.

The collection follows on from the band’s 2014-2017 vinyl releases, and are from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital albums.

The first four albums to emerge in the series were Iron Maiden, Killers, The Number Of The Beast and Piece Of Mind, which came out in November 2018.

They were followed by Powerslave, Somewhere In Time, Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son and No Prayer For The Dying in March.

As with the previous releases, one CD from each batch of releases has been made available in a specially designed box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine Maiden mascot Eddie and an exclusive patch. Fear Of The Dark has been selected for the collector's edition treatment this time around.

Iron Maiden will continue their Legacy Of The Beast tour across North, South and Central America this summer, starting in Florida on July 18. Check out full tour dates below.

Jul 18: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Jul 20: Atlanta Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 22: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 24: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Jul 26: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Jul 30: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 01: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 03: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 05: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 07: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 09: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 10: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 13: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Aug 15: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 19: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 22: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 24: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IL

Aug 26: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 28: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 30: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 03: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 06: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 09: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 10: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 14: Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 21: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 22: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 29: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Oct 04: Rio de Janeiro Rock In Rio, Brazil

Oct 12: Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Argentina

Oct 15: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile