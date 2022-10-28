Watch Iggy Pop, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith team up on new single Frenzy

Iggy Pop has shared a new single, Frenzy, featuring a heavyweight rhythm section: Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The single was produced by Ozzy Osbourne/Post Malone/Miley Cyrus studio mastermind Andrew Watt, who's releasing the song, and Iggy's forthcoming (as-yet-untitled) album, on his own Gold Tooth Records label, via Atlantic.



Speaking about the single, Iggy Pop says, "Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood."

Referencing his new alliance with Good Tooth/Atlantic, the punk rock icon adds, “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.”

Watch the animated video for Frenzy below:

Former California Breed guitarist Watt also enlisted McKagan and Smith to play on Ozzy Osbourne's new album Patient Number 9.



Iggy Pop recently revealed plans to release a 10th anniversary edition of his 2012 album Aprés on November 25. The record contains Pop's covers of Only The Lonely, Everybody's Talkin', Yoko Ono's I'm Going Away Smiling, Edith Piaf's La Vie En Rose and more.