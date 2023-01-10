Watch Iggy Pop And The Losers - featuring Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith - lose their sh*t on US TV

Iggy Pop And The Losers - featuring Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith - performed Pop's recent single Frenzy on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (January 9).

The lead-off single from Pop's newly released 19th solo album Every Loser, Frenzy features the memorable opening line “Got a dick and two balls, that's more than you all”, which, for this TV appearance, Pop self censors to “Got a D and two balls.”

Speaking to NME last month, Pop said that Frenzy was chosen as the first single from his new Andrew Watt-produced album because it “struck the cattle prod in our joy button whenever we heard it.”

Watch the performance below:

In a new interview in the new issue of Classic Rock, the Godfather of Punk recalls the beginnings of his long-standing friendship with Guns N' Roses' bassist.



"I've known Duff since he was in his early twenties," Pop tells Classic Rock's Ian Fortnam. "Both he and Slash worked on [Iggy’s 1990 album] Brick By Brick. I used to go over to Duff’s house – at the time he was trying to decide between the Playboy model he was dating and the weather girl – and rehearse. One time Slash was three hours late because, he said, 'I’m sorry but my snake escaped into the wall'."

Recalling the trio's somewhat unorthodox working methods, Pop says, "Before we set to work they said: “We’ll have to have a discussion before we start.” So they arrived with a gallon of vodka and a bowl of blow and, as a result of living through that, I got to know them pretty well."



This summer, Pop will headline a huge outdoor show in London, supported by Blondie and Generation Sex, a UK punk supergroup featuring former Generation X men Billy Idol and Tony James, and former Sex Pistols duo Steve Jones and Paul Cook.



The one-day event, titled Dog Day Afternoon, will take place at Crystal Palace Park on Saturday July 1: tickets are available now via Tickermaster (opens in new tab).