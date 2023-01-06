The true story of Thin Lizzy's classic Live And Dangerous - only in the new Classic Rock

Happy New Year! Welcome to the first issue of 2023. We’re hitting the ground running in terms of big album reissues this year, with the imminent appearance of a souped-up edition of a classic live record. By my reckoning – and I’m in the company of millions of others – it’s the greatest live album of all time.

I’m talking about Thin Lizzy’s full-throttle Live And Dangerous, of course. This issue we talk to guitarists Brian Robertson and Scott Gorham about how it came to be – and how live it really is!

While we don’t wish to start the year on a downer, during the production of this issue we lost two greats, namely Christine McVie and Wilko Johnson. By way of tribute we take a look at the making of Dr. Feelgood’s brilliant debut album Down By The Jetty, and at the life of Fleetwood Mac’s Songbird.

Get the new issue of Classic Rock (opens in new tab)

Features

Thin Lizzy

With the release of the 45th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Thin Lizzy’s Live And Dangerous, Brian Robertson and Scott Gorham look back at the troublesome birth of a classic live album.

Christine McVie

A ground-breaking artist and the calm eye of the decades-spanning storm that was Fleetwood Mac, she brought elegance and soul to the band’s sound through her voice, keyboard playing and some of rock’s most enduring hits.

Rush

Moving Pictures was the album that was never supposed to be. Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson recall angry mobs, out-of-control aeroplanes and Superman in the story behind the hugely successful record that defined the sound of rock music in the early 80s.

Iggy Pop

With a star-studded new album just out and a UK show set for July, Iggy talks about still giving his all, no more stage diving, addictions, his fondness for the word ‘fuck’, his cockatoo, and finally taking a phone call from the Hall Of Fame.

Dr. Feelgood

Sadly, we lost the iconic Wilko Johnson in November. When Dr. Feelgood’s debut album Down By The Jetty turned 40 in 2015, the then surviving feelgoods - Wilko, Sparko, The Big Figure and manager Chris ‘Whitey’ Fenwick – looked back at the making of their classic record.

The Darkness / Black Stone Cherry

In the lead-up to the double-bill tour, frontmen Justin Hawkins and Chris Robertson compare notes on vocal prowess, backstage riders and the perils of doing David Lee Roth-style splits.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Story Behind The Song: Ugly Kid Joe

Written in protest at MTV’s sickly ballads, and accompanied by a video featuring a flyaway sex doll, there was much to love about Everything About You, the Californians’ misanthrope smash hit of 1992.

Q&A: Ville Valo

The former H IM frontman on life after that band, fear of covid, going MOR and choosing music over alcohol.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new rock tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Sophie Lloyd, Starcrazy, Beyond The Black, Longheads, Girish & The Chronicles and more…

Reviews

New albums from Iggy Pop, Uriah Heep, Jared James Nichols, Ville Valo, Sam Ryder, Witchfinder, Steve Vai, Nevena, The Petal Falls. Reissues from Thin Lizzy, Rolling Stones, Gary Moore, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Girlschool, Silverhead, The Residents. DVDs, films and books on Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Neil Young, Del Bromham, Pop Rock Icons. Live reviews of Peter Frampton, Opeth, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Voivod, Rod Stewart, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Anvil, Brett Anderson.

Buyer’s Guide: The Band

Few artists, if any, have captured rustic, earthy Americana as well as this – strangely, mostly non-American – group.

Back To Live

With gigs back on the agenda, we preview tours by Francis Dunnery’s It Bites, Trivium and Rebecca Downes. Plus gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Sam Ryder

The Eurovision star on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

* Copies of the new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online from Magazines Direct (opens in new tab)

* Classic Rock is on sale in the UK in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents (opens in new tab), although delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* In North America, Classic Rock is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* An easy option is to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £8.50 per quarter (opens in new tab). Individual issues and subscriptions are also from the Apple Store (opens in new tab), Zinio (opens in new tab), Readly (opens in new tab), Press Reader (opens in new tab) and Pocketmags (opens in new tab).

* Save money by buying a physical subscription. UK and overseas subscriptions are available (opens in new tab).