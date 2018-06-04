Download Festival announce stage times

The organisers of Download Festival 2018 have announced this year's stage times. The event, which kicks off at Donington Park, Derbyshire, this Friday, is headlined by Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N' Roses and Ozzy Osbourne, and features more than 100 other bands across four stages.

Stage times are as follows...

Friday

Main Stage

Avenged Sevenfold | 21:00 – 22:50

Bullet For My Valentine | 18:50 – 20:00

Volbeat | 17:20 – 18:20

Marmozets | 16:05 – 16:50

Dragonforce | 14:55 – 15:35

Avatar | 13:55 – 14:25

Boston Manor | 13:00 – 13:30

Zippo Encore Stage

You Me At Six | 20:15 – 21:25

Hell Is For Heroes | 19:00 – 19:45

Jonathan Davis | 17:50 – 18:30

Andrew WK | 16:40 – 17:20

CKY | 15:40 – 16:15

Nothing More | 14:40 – 15:10

Miss May I | 13:50 – 14:15

Culture Abuse | 13:00 – 13:25



The Avalanche Stage

Bad Religion | 19:50 – 20:50

The Bronx | 18:30 – 19:10

Cancer Bats | 17:20 – 18:00

Stick To Your Guns | 16:25 – 16:55

Stray From The Path | 15:30 – 16:00

Ded | 14:40 – 15:05

Employed To Serve | 13:50 – 14:15

Woes | 13:00 – 13:25

The Dogtooth Stage

Tesseract | 21:25 – 22:05

Napalm Death | 20:30 – 21:00

Emmure | 19:40 – 20:05

Igorrr | 18:50 – 19:15

Blessthefall | 18:00 – 18:25

Loathe | 17:10 – 17:35

Savage Messiah | 16:20 – 16:45

Gold Key | 15:30 – 15:55

Kaiser Franz Josef | 14:40 – 15:05

Helpless | 13:50 – 14:15

Cellar Darling | 13:00 – 13:25

Saturday

Main Stage

Guns N’ Roses | 19:20 – 22:50

Black Stone Cherry | 17:20 – 18:30

Thunder | 15:50 – 16:50

The Temperance Movement | 14:40 – 15:20

The Struts | 13:40 – 14:15

Monster Truck | 12:45 – 13:15

Whiskey Myers | 11:50 – 12:20

The Pink Slips | 11:00 – 11:25

Zippo Encore Stage

Parkway Drive | 18:00 – 19:10

Babymetal | 16:45 – 17:30

Asking Alexandria | 15:40 – 16:20

L7 | 14:50 – 15:20

Bury Tomorrow | 14:00 – 14:30

Corrosion Of Conformity | 13:15 – 13:40

Lawnmower Deth | 12:30 – 12:55

Von Hertzen Brothers | 11:45 – 12:10

Powerflo | 11:00 – 11:25

The Avalanche Stage

Neck Deep | 20:40 – 21:40

Mayday Parade | 19:20 – 20:00

The Maine | 18:05 – 18:45

Being As An Ocean | 17:00 – 17:30

Rolo Tomassi | 14:50 – 15:20

The Faim | 13:50 – 14:20

WSTR | 12:50 – 13:20

Tigress | 11:50 – 12:20

The Bottom Line | 11:00 – 11:25

The Dogtooth Stage

Thy Art Is Murder | 19:50 – 20:35

Plini | 18:50 – 19:20

Knocked Loose | 17:50 – 18:20

Malevolence | 16:50 – 17:20

Massive Wagons | TBA

Shvpes | 15:10 – 15:35

Sleep Token | 14:20 – 14:45

Higher Power | 13:30 – 13:55

Anchor Lane | 12:40 – 13:05

Death Blooms | 11:50 – 12:15

Sunday

Main Stage

Ozzy Osbourne | 20:50 – 22:50

Marilyn Manson | 18:40 – 19:50

Shinedown | 17:00 – 18:00

Black Veil Brides | 15:40 – 16:30

In This Moment | 14:25 – 15:10

Hatebreed | 13:10 – 13:55

Cradle Of Filth | 12:00 – 12:40

Inglorious | 11:00 – 11:30

Zippo Encore Stage

Rise Against | 19:30 – 20:40

Alexisonfire | 18:10 – 18:55

Meshuggah | 17:05 – 17:45

Thrice | 16:05 – 16:40

Body Count Feat. Ice-T | 15:05 – 15:40

Kreator | 14:10 – 14:40

Dead Cross | 13:20 – 13:50

Turbonegro | 12:30 – 13:00

Greta Van Fleet | 11:45 – 12:10

Starcrawler | 11:00 – 11:25

The Avalanche Stage

The Hives | 20:10 – 21:10

Less Than Jake | 19:00 – 19:40

A | 17:50 – 18:30

Jamie Lenman | 16:50 – 17:20

Black Foxxes | 15:50 – 16:20

Milk Teeth | 14:50 – 15:20

Badcop/Badcop | 13:50 – 14:20

Puppy | 12:50 – 13:20

Ecca Vandal | 11:50 – 12:20

Dream State | 11:00 – 11:25

The Dogtooth Stage

Baroness | 19:45 – 20:35

Zeal & Ardor | 18:40 – 19:10

Myrkur | 17:35 – 18:05

All Them Witches | 16:30 – 17:00

Wayward Sons | 15:35 – 16:00

Myke Gray | 14:40 – 15:05

No Hot Ashes | 13:45 – 14:10

The Hyena Kill | 12:50 – 13:15

Sun Arcana | 11:55 – 12:20

Koyo | 11:00 – 11:25

