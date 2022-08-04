Watch Ghost's Cardinal Copia hilariously balls up classic movie lines in new video chapter: Ghost Goes Hollywood

Ghost have posted the latest in their ongoing video series, and you're probably not too surprised to learn that it's an absolute hoot. The new episode, titled Chapter 12: Ghost Goes Hollywood, features frontman Cardinal Copia attempting an audition tape via some rather questionable attempts at "acting".

What ends up happening instead is a hilariously daft run of shots of Cardi C mostly ballsing up classic movie lines, including takes on classic moments from Silence Of The Lambs, The Terminator, Jaws ("you're gonna need a bigger yacht") and the Star Wars series.

At the end of the episode, the Cardinal pops the tape in a post box to eagerly await his fate. Will we actually get to see our favourite bumbling spook head to Hollywood? Only Tobias Forge knows.

Ghost kick off their massive US tour with Mastodon and Spiritbox later this month. Latest album Impera is out now via Spinefarm.

Watch Chapter 12: Ghost Goes Hollywood below.

Aug 26: San Diego Pechanga Arena San Diego, CA

Aug 27: Tucson Tucson Convention Center Arena, AZ

Aug 30: Austin Moody Center, TX

Aug 31: Corpus Christi American Bank Center Arena, TX

Sep 02: Huntsville Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena, AL

Sep 03: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Sep 04: Asheville ExploreAsheville.com Arena, NC

Sep 06: Tampa Yuengling Arena, FL

Sep 08: Danville Blue Ridge Rock Fest, VA

Sep 09: Trenton CURE Insurance Arena, NJ

Sep 10: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Sep 12: Providence Dunkin Donuts Center, RI

Sep 13: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME

Sep 15: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 16: Laval Place Bell, QC

Sep 17: Toronto Coca Cola Coliseum, ON

Sep 19: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

Sep 20: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Sep 21: Peoria Peoria Civic Center Arena, IL

Sep 23: Green Bay Resch Center, WI