Watch Foo Fighters play previously unheard song Unconditional and a Nine Inch Nails/Beastie Boys/Van Halen/Ramones medley on the opening night of their UK stadium tour

Foo Fighters kicked off their UK summer tour at Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium last night, June 13, and treated fans to a typically epic set, with a few surprises thrown in.



The most unexpected inclusion on the 24-song setlist was a previously unheard Foo Fighters song, Unconditional, which a representative of the band told the Consequence of Sound website, was “partially written and demo’d during home studio sessions years ago — but ultimately left unfinished.”



“The band’s rediscovery of Unconditional happened in true spontaneous Foo Fighters fashion: The song came up in conversation during rehearsals for the UK tour, and all it took was one run-through -The decision was made instantly to share it with everyone in the same way - live.”

Watch the world premiere of the song below:

The set also saw frontman Dave Grohl perform Under You from 2022's But Here We Are album solo for the first time, and a medley of band member solos, which included guitarist Chris Shiflett perform Van Halen's Eruption, bassist Nate Mendel play Beastie Boys' Sabotage, and drummer Josh Freese get to show his skills on Devo's Whip It and Nine Inch Nails' March Of The Pigs, in acknowledgment of the fact that he has played with both bands.

"He also played with Michael Bublé," Grohl added, "but we're not doing that shit tonight."

Watch the clip below:

The band's set featured:



1. Monkey Wrench

2. Learn To Fly

3. No Son Of Mine

4. Rescued

5. The Pretender

6. Times Like These

7. Generator

8. Stacked Actors

9. Medicine at Midnight

10. Walk

11. Statues

12. Under You

13. My Hero

14. This Is A Call

15. The Sky Is A Neighbourhood

16. Arlandia

17. These Days’

18. Sabotage/Blitzkrieg Bop/Whip It/March Of The Pigs/I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail

19. All My Life

20. Unconditional’ (world premiere)

21. Aurora’

22. Best Of You’

23. The Teacher’

24. Everlong’

The band will play:



Jun 15: Manchester Old Trafford Stadium

Jun 17: Glasgow Hampden Stadium

Jun 20: London Stadium

Jun 22: London Stadium

Jun 25: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jun 27: Birmingham Villa Park Stadium