Watch Fear Factory play their first show with new vocalist Milo Silvestro

Earlier this month, Fear Factory revealed that their new vocalist, the replacement for Burton C. Bell, would be former Dead Channel vocalist Milo Silvestro. Beating over 300 applicants to take up the role, Milo had this to say about it: "This is a huge opportunity for me. I've been a fan of the band for many years, and it feels very surreal, but I’m excited to be part of it. I know I have some massive shoes to fill, but I'm here to do it in the best way possible and give justice to the vocal legacy of this legendary band."



The reveal was just in time for the band to embark on the Rise Of The Machine tour, making its way across the US supporting Static X alongside Dope. And after having to cancel the first date due to extreme weather, the band rolled into Portland, Oregon, and the Roseland Theatre specifically, to kick off their new chapter in style with their first show in seven years.



The ten-song set featured live debuts for Disruptor and Recode, taken from the band's 2021 album Aggression Continuum as well as classics from their back catalogue such as Powershifter, Demanfacture and Edgecrusher. And stepping up to the plate in a big way, Milo looks right at home and under no pressure delivering such huge songs to such expectant fans.



On top of Milo making his debut, HAVOK drummer Pete Webber also performed with the band for the first time, filling in for longtime drummer Mike Heller who is unable to make the trek due to "scheduling conflicts."



You can check out some fan footage of the start of the show below: