Watch fans explore Metallica pop-up store in Paris

Fans taking in one of Metallica's two shows in Paris, France, this week have also been enjoying a pop-up shop filled with the iconic thrash band's merch.

The pop-up store was hosted by Cremerie De Paris and footage showing fans lining up outside and also exploring the store can be viewed below.

Posting the video on their YouTube channel, Cremerie De Paris say: "At the occasion of the Metallica M72 World Tour Concerts given in Paris at the Stade de France, Cremerie de Paris had the honour to host a really cool pop-up store for music lovers.

"The video shows Metallica fans walking from the Stade de France to Cremerie de Paris, taking the RER B direct 12min train connection. Every day there was a major waiting line all along the main exit of Chatelet les Halles."

Metallica's M72 tour features a new in-the-round stage set, with the band's iconic "snake pit" relocated to the centre of the stage, giving fans a 360-degree view of the performance.

They are playing two show sin each city on the tour, with completely different setlists each night. The tour is in support of the band's latest album, 72 Seasons.

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2023

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 28: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 08: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 16: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 18: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 11: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 13: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 18: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 20: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 25: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Sep 01: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Sep 03: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Nov 03: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 05: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Nov 12: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2024

May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico