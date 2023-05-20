Watch fans explore Metallica pop-up store in Paris

Fans taking in one of Metallica's two shows in Paris, France, this week have also been enjoying a pop-up shop filled with the iconic thrash band's merch.
The pop-up store was hosted by Cremerie De Paris and footage showing fans lining up outside and also exploring the store can be viewed below.
Posting the video on their YouTube channel, Cremerie De Paris say: "At the occasion of the Metallica M72 World Tour Concerts given in Paris at the Stade de France, Cremerie de Paris had the honour to host a really cool pop-up store for music lovers.
"The video shows Metallica fans walking from the Stade de France to Cremerie de Paris, taking the RER B direct 12min train connection. Every day there was a major waiting line all along the main exit of Chatelet les Halles."
Metallica's M72 tour features a new in-the-round stage set, with the band's iconic "snake pit" relocated to the centre of the stage, giving fans a 360-degree view of the performance.
They are playing two show sin each city on the tour, with completely different setlists each night. The tour is in support of the band's latest album, 72 Seasons.
Metallica: M72 World Tour 2023
May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
May 28: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jun 08: Download Festival, UK
Jun 10: Download Festival, UK
Jun 16: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 18: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Aug 04: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA
Aug 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA
Aug 11: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada
Aug 13: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada
Aug 18: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA
Aug 20: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA
Aug 25: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA
Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA
Sep 01: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA
Sep 03: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA
Nov 03: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA
Nov 05: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA
Nov 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA
Nov 12: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA
Metallica: M72 World Tour 2024
May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico