Watch fan-filmed footage of the spectacular first show on Roger Waters' European This Is Not A Drill tour

Roger Waters kicked off the European leg of his This Is Not A Drill tour with two shows at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal last weekend (March 17/18), and thanks to YouTuber 'Tó Trigo' you can now watch footage of the spectacular in-the-round March 17 show on the video-sharing platform.

Before it even launched in Europe, the former Pink Floyd leader's 2023 tour has generated headlines.



Waters was booked to play in Frankfurt on May 28 as part of the This Is Not a Drill tour, but the show was pulled by the city council, who cited "the persistent anti-Israel behaviour" of the former Pink Floyd frontman. A petition launched to reverse the decision made by officials at Frankfurt City Council has been signed by Waters' former Pink Floyd colleague Nick Mason, Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel, Eric Clapton Rage Against The Machine man Tom Morello and Soft Machine founder Robert Wyatt.



"If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd but I can’t stand Roger’s politics’ people," runs a pre-recorded announcement ahead of the show, also written out on the screens hanging above the cross-shaped stage, "then you might do well to fuck off to the bar right now."

Roger Waters played:

Set 1:

Comfortably Numb

The Happiest Days of Our Lives

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3

The Powers That Be

The Bravery of Being Out of Range

The Bar

Have A Cigar

Wish You Were Here

Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Sheep



Set 2:



In the Flesh

Run Like Hell

Déjà Vu

Is This the Life We Really Want?

Money

Us and Them

Any Colour You Like

Brain Damage

Eclipse

Two Suns in the Sunset

The Bar (Reprise)

Outside the Wall

UK newspaper The Times hailed the show as "a triumph of arena rock." (opens in new tab)



Watch the gig in it's entirety below:

