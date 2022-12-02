Watch fan-filmed footage of Pantera in soundcheck ahead of first 'reunion' show

Fans have captured footage of the reformed Pantera lineup soundchecking ahead of the first date on their 'reunion' tour.
The band are in Mexico for a performance at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival tonight (December 2). They ran through a number of songs in soundcheck and videos can be viewed below featuring Cowboys From Hell and a snippet of Walk.
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde join bassist Rex Brown and vocalist Phil Anselmo in the new-look Pantera lineup, who recently announced a series of live dates. Benante replaces the late Vinnie Paul, while Wylde will take on guitar duties in place of the late Dimebag Darrell.
Some fans have reacted negatively to the news that the shows are being billed as Pantera shows at all. That has not stopped Pantera from planning into the future. Earlier this week, they were confirmed as tour support for Metallica in 2023 and into 2024.
Benante said in an interview that he won't rule out making new Pantera music with Wylde, Brown and Anselmo.
Pantera 2022 and 2023 live dates
Dec 02: Toluca de Lerdo Hell & Heaven Open Air, Mexico
Dec 06: Monterrey Metal Fest, Mexico
Dec 09: Bogotá Knotfest, Columbia
Dec 11: Santiago Knotfest, Chile
Dec 12: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile*
Dec 15: Sao Paulo Vibra, Brazil#
Dec 18: São Paulo Knotfest, Brazil
May 26: Sofia Armeets Arena, Bulgaria
May 27: Bucharest, Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival, Romania
May 30: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
May 31: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Jun 2-4: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 2-4: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, Germany
June 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
June 8-10: Rock Fest Hyvinkaa, Finland
June 10: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
June 12: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
June 13: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany
June 15: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
June 21: Hamburg Edel Optics, Germany
Jun 22-24: Oslo Tons Of Rock, Norway
Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium, USA +
Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, CAN +
Aug 18, 2023: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium, USA +
Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium, USA +
Sep 01, 2023: Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium, USA +
Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center, USA +
Nov 10, 2023: Detroit, MI Ford Field, USA +
* Headline show
# with Judas Priest
+ with Metallica
Pantera 2024 live dates
Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium, USA +
Aug 09, 2024: Chicago, IL Soldier Field, USA +
Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, USA +
Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, CAN +
Aug 30, 2024: Seattle, WA Lumen Field, USA +
+ with Metallica