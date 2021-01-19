Watch Fall Out Boy play for incoming US President Joe Biden, Pete Wentz’s family friend

Fall Out Boy performed together for the first time since 2019 on January 17, as they took part in the We The People livestream concert, to salute incoming US President Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ahead of their inauguration on January 20 in Washington DC.

The quartet - Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley - played Centuries from 2015’s American Beauty / American Psycho album at the concert, which also featured appearances from Cher, Carole King, Will.I.Am and more.

Fall Out Boy bassist/vocalist Pete Wentz has a personal connection to the incoming President, as his parents Roy and Dale first met when Biden was campaigning for a seat in the US Senate, in Delaware. Wentz even has a photo of the President-Elect holding him when Wentz was a child.

After knowing him for more than 30 years, never prouder of Joe Biden than last night. Way to take it to Ryan! pic.twitter.com/21gEDnPNOctober 12, 2012

Talking about Centuries in a 2019 interview with Kerrang!, vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stump said: “This was one of the only ones I’ve ever been really sure of. Usually I’m not too sure about any of our songs, but when we finished this one, I just knew it was great. There’s a little moment in there somewhere, on the multi-layered harmony, that as I was doing it, I thought, ‘This feels like something.’



“It’s had a weird life,” Stump added. “Because that whole era was kind of a blur for us. When we did Save Rock And Roll, from the minute we dropped the record we were out for three years or something. So there’s a weird blurred edge about Centuries. Like, ‘Oh yeah, that was on American Beauty / American Psycho!’ because for us it kind of all happened at once. So I sometimes forget which record that song is on.”

Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi will play a US TV special, Celebrating America, on January 20, to mark Joe Biden becoming the 46th President of the United States. The three artists have been critical of outgoing US President Donald Trump in the past.