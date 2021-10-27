Watch Eddie Vedder’s daughter Olivia perform My Father’s Daughter

A new video of Olivia Vedder, Eddie Vedder’s 17-year-old daughter, performing My Father’s Daughter from the soundtrack to new Sean Penn film Flag Day, has been released.



Filmed at Ohana festival in September, the clip sees Ms Vedder perform with an impromptu band created by her father, featuring the song’s co-writer Glen Hansard, Ozzy Osbourne/Miley Cyrus producer/guitarist Andrew Watt and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.



Eddie Vedder co-wrote My Father’s Daughter with Dublin-born Hansard, best known as the frontman of The Frames and Swell Season, and the winner of an Oscar for Best Original Song with Falling Slowly, from the film Once, in which he also starred. Vedder senior and Hansard collaborated on eight new songs on the Flag Day soundtrack, while Cat Power contributed four tracks. Flag Day marks Vedder’s second film collaboration with Sean Penn, following their work on 2007’s Into the Wild.



Speaking about My Father’s Daughter, Sean Penn said, “After this flood of gorgeous songs from Cat Power, Glen Hansard, and Eddie Vedder, we were just about to do a final mix on the film when Ed sent me Olivia singing My Father’s Daughter. It became just the perfect cherry on top of the sundae.”

Written by award-winning English playwright Jez Butterworth (Jerusalem, The Ferryman) and his brother John-Henry Butterworth, the film stars John Vogel as a father living a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man in order to support his daughter.