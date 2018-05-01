Watch District 97 perform their new track Forest Fire live

District 97 have premiered a live video for their new track Forest Fire.

The song will feature on the band’s as-yet-untitled fourth studio album, which is currently being helped by a Kickstarter campaign.

Describing the lyrics for the song, vocalist Leslie Hunt says: “It uses the metaphor of a self-created forest fire as a placeholder for warmth and passion – as well as self-sabotage and escape, creating safety in the light of something dangerous but also knowing that it cannot be sustained without getting out of control and burning everything.

“And also knowing what can be used in the fire and what is simply too wet and soggy.”

The Chicago outfit launched the crowdfunding campaign last week and are already closing in on their first target.

Stretch goals for the campaign will kick in at $18,000, $22,000, $25,000 and $27,000 – and if successful, will see District 97 release the follow-up to 2015’s In Vaults and tour across the US, the UK and Europe.

The upcoming album will be the band’s first with keyboardist Andrew Lawrence and bassist Tim Seisser who replaced Rob Clearfield and Patrick Mulcahy in the lineup in November 2015.

They’re currently on tour across the North America.

District 97 2018 tour dates

Apr 26: Chicago Reggie’s Rock Club, IL

May 01: Valparaiso Duff’s Place, IN

May 02: Wyandotte The Rockery, MI

May 04: Gettysburg RoSFest 2018, PA

May 05: Toronto Hard Luck Bar, ON

May 06: Montreal Petit Campus, QC

May 07: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

May 08: Dunellen Roxy And Duke’s, NJ

May 09: Arlington The Regent Theatre Women Of Prog Rock, MA

May 10: Havana New Hope, PA

May 11: Delaware The Pat-Cave At Endangered Species Record Store, OH