Watch Dave Mustaine's very first interview with Metallica back in March 1983

Footage has emerged of what is believed to be Metallica's very first interview with Dave Mustaine as part of the band, taking place all the way back in March 1983. The short but entertaining clip features interviewer Donna Davies introducing the "hot new heavy metal band from LA" , before James Hetfield helpfully confirms that the band have been together "since we started" (nice one, James). Davies then asks the Four Horsemen - singer/guitarist Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, lead guitarist Dave Mustaine and bassist Cliff Burton - to name their main influences, to which Mustaine name-drops British heavy metal OGs Angel Witch and Venom in response.

Metallica's growing love for San Francisco is then laid bare, as Ulrich claims that "up in San Francisco" the crowds are "a lot better". The thrash titans would, of course, eventually relocate there, making their name as one of the key innovators of the emerging Bay Area thrash scene.

In the interview, Ulrich and Mustaine then team up to loudly proclaim that "LA sucks!", before the duo enticingly confirm that they are due to head up to Rochester, New York in May to begin recording some new material. Those sessions would result in Metallica's debut album, Kill 'Em All, which would go on to change heavy metal as we know it.

The interview concludes with a hearty "Metal up your ass!" from Mustaine, before things come to a close. Insightful? Not really, but for a glimpse at a super-young Metallica with a Mustaine still very much in the fold, this is a fun little clip to cast your eyes upon.

Take a look below:

Dave Mustaine joined Metallica in 1982, the year after their formation, before being unceremoniously turfed out of the band the following year, going onto form Megadeth. The relationship between Mustaine and his former Metallica bandmates has blown hot and cold over the years to say the very least, but back in September the Megadeth frontman revealed that he still harboured hopes of recording with James Hetfield again one day.

"I do think that it’s possible that one day James is going to come around and that he and I are going to be able to do something together again," he noted. "I guess that’s one of the things that has always kept me pushing forward."

Metallica recently announced their new album, 72 Seasons, will will land on April 14 next year.