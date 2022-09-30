Dave Mustaine wants to write with James Hetfield again, thinks there's a "good possibility" of it happening

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine has surprisingly suggested that not only would he actually like to write with Metallica frontman James Hetfield again, but that he feels there's a solid chance of it happening somewhere down the line.

Speaking to VWMusic, the thrash metal legend - who left Metallica under infamously acrimonious circumstances in 1983 - discusses his longevity in the metal scene, before making a startling revelation that part of his endless drive as an artist is the hope that he and his former bandmate can work together again one day.

"I have to think that my longevity might just be stubbornness," he notes. "I have been secretly hoping there’d be a day where James [Hetfield] and I can write together again. I think the world really does want us to do that, and I think there is a pretty good possibility of it happening down the line. I do think that it’s possible that one day James is going to come around and that he and I are going to be able to do something together again. I guess that’s one of the things that has always kept me pushing forward. I think it’d be good for Megadeth, and it could be great for Metallica too."

"One of the other things, as far as longevity is concerned, is that some people have called me a 'perpetual badass'," he continues. "I remember the first time I heard that, and I thought, 'Wow, that sounds like a Kid Rock album title.' But I understand it because when you’re not willing to give up, that’s when a lot of people can start to draw strength from you. And there have been many of my friends who are tough guys, too, but occasionally, they need somebody they can turn to. These are tough, independent guys, but they’ll say, 'Dave, I need some advice,' or, 'I need someone to give me a hand here.' And the thing is – and a lot of people get this wrong – there’s nothing wrong with that; I do that all the time."

Mustaine recently discussed his relationship with James Hetfield in a very different light when referencing the time he punches the Metallica frontman for kicking his dog, describing it as a "dumb" thing to do. "It was a dumb thing that I did by taking my dog up to practice," Mustaine told Revolver, "and it was even dumber to punch [James]. I really respect him and I respect his playing. And I hope he knows that there are a lot of people out there, like me, that like him as a person and don't give two fucks about him being in Metallica."

Megadeth recently released critically acclaimed new album The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead!