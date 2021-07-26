Watch Dave Mustaine give Megadeth fan an exclusive preview of new album The Sick, The Dying And The Dead

Dave Mustaine has confirmed the title of Megadeth’s forthcoming studio album as The Sick, The Dying And The Dead, and shared a snippet of the title track in a personalised video message to a fan.

Having joined Cameo earlier this month, Mustaine’s revelations were shared in a birthday message to a Megadeth fan called Joe.



“If you listen real closely, you can hear in the background – look over my shoulder, uh oh! – there’s the Pro Tools rig with the new album, doing a rough mix, and you’re getting to hear a little bit of it in the background for your birthday,” Mustaine teased. “This is the beginning of the song The Sick, The Dying And The Dead, which is our title track.”

Mustaine also revealed that he was currently “fixing” some rhythm guitar parts and vocal parts on the record in the studio in Nashville, and that his band would soon begin rehearsals for their upcoming US tour with Lamb Of God, Trivium and Hatebreed, which is due to commence in Austin, Texas on August 20.

Watch the video message below.

Speaking about the album last year, Mustaine said the band’s follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia is, “probably in the top four records as far as towards the tip of the spear with our career and everything that we're doing. It's up there with Countdown To Extinction, Rust In Peace and probably Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?.”

No release date has yet been confirmed for The Sick, The Dying And The Dead.