Watch Dave Grohl’s 15-year-old daughter Violet front Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza

August 1 was a big day for the Grohl family. The occasion of Ophelia Saint Grohl’s seventh birthday, Sunday, August 1 also saw Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum’s eldest daughter, Violet Maye, step up to front her dad’s band at Lollapalooza 2021.

Violet, 15, joined Foo Fighters onstage for a cover of Nausea by LA punk pioneers X, having previously performed the song on US TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live, when she was backed by her father, his former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, former Slayer/current Mr. Bungle drummer Dave Lombardo and producer Greg Kurstin. The father and daughter duo originally recorded the song for Grohl’s tour documentary, What Drives Us.

After leading the Chicago crowd in a ‘Happy Birthday’ singalong for his youngest daughter, Dave Grohl welcomed his eldest on stage with the words “If you stick around long enough, maybe your daughter will join your band too…” He then hailed Violet as “the most bad-ass person I know in my life” before stepping away from the microphone to let her front his band.

You can check the Grohl girls getting their moment in the spotlight from the one hour, 29 minutes and 50 seconds mark in the full-set footage below.

Foo Fighters’ 18-song headline set featured two songs from current album Medicine At Midnight, No Son Of Mine and Shame Shame, alongside covers of The Bee Gees’ You Should Be Dancing and Queen’s Somebody To Love, on which drummer Taylor Hawkins took lead vocals.

The band will continue their US tour on August 3 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri.