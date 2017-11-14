Foo Fighters to bring back Cal Jam in 2018

Foo Fighters have announced that they’re bring the successful Cal Jam festival back to San Bernardino in 2018.

The original California Jam was held in 1974 and 1978, attracting bands including Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Aerosmith, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Heart and Foreigner.

Dave Grohl and co revived the festival just last month, headlining the event and inviting artists including Queens Of The Stone Age, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould and Royal Blood to California.

And while details for next year’s Cal Jam are thin on the ground, it’s been confirmed that it’ll again take place at the Glen Helen Regional Park And Festival Grounds on October 5 and 6 for “another Friday night camping party followed by another Saturday 12-hour rock extravaganza.”

Foos will headline and curate the event, while a video recap of last month’s Cal Jam has been released to mark the new announcement.

Further details on Cal Jam 2018 will be revealed in due course, while those interested in early bird tickets can register on the official website.

