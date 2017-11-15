Watch Dave Grohl join Guns N’ Roses onstage for Paradise City

Guns N’ Roses fans received an unexpected surprise last night during the band’s set in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

GNR were playing at the city’s BOK Centre on their Not In This Lifetime tour when Axl Rose invited Foo Fighters’ vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl on to the stage.

He and the band then launched straight into Appetite For Destruction classic Paradise City, with Guns N’ Roses later posting the footage which can be seen below. Grohl was in town as the Foos are playing the same venue tonight (November 15).

Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses, who will headline the UK’s Download festival next year, launched a new line of Appetite For Destruction merchandise, including leggings, t-shirts, flannel shirts, an enamel pin badge, hoodies – and a children’s leather jacket featuring the famous GNR skull cross on the back.

The band’s next live show will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on November 17. Find a list of their remaining 2017 tour dates below along with images of Grohl’s appearance with the band last night.

(Image: © Katarina Benzova)

(Image: © Katarina Benzova)

Nov 17: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 18: Sacramento Golden1 Center, CA

Nov 21: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Nov 24: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Nov 25: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Nov 28: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

Nov 29: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Guns N' Roses: The TeamRock Archives