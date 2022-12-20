Watch Dave Grohl and P!nk collaborate on feel-good banger Get The Party Started

For the third season of their annual Hanukkah Sessions celebrations, saluting some of their favourite Jewish songwriters, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer pal Greg Kurstin booked a night at LA's 250-capacity Largo club on December 5 and roped in some celebrity pals for a tribute band gig like no other.

The show, hosted by hosted by film director Judd Apatow, and featuring a different vocalist for each song, included unique interpretations of hits from Rush, 10cc, Blood, Sweat & Tears and more, covers which Grohl and Kurstin will now be sharing with the world across the holiday season.



Having opened the week by posting their cover of Blood, Sweat & Tears' Spinning Wheel, night two of their 2022 sessions finds the duo shining a light on the work of Alecia Beth Moore Hart aka P!nk as they tackle her irresistible 2001 banger Get The Party Started, with P!nk herself guesting on vocals.

Uploading the collaboration on YouTube, Grohl and Kurstin write: “One of the music world’s biggest and brightest stars of David, P!nk shows a couple of schmendricks how it’s done by joining us for her very own Bat Mitzvah staple ‘Get The Party Started‘!”

Watch the party get started below:

The all-star covers band's setlist on the night was as follows:



1.Spinning Wheel (with Judd Apatow)

2. Get the Party Started (with P!nk)

3. The Things We Do for Love (with Inara George)

4. At Seventeen (with Violet Grohl)

5. E-Pro (with Beck)

6. Heads Will Roll (with Karen O)

7. The Spirit of Radio (with Jack Black)

8. We Love L.A (with Greg Kurstin)

9. Just a Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody (with Kyle Gass)

Expect a third live track from the gig on the Foo Fighters YouTube channel later today.