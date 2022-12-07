Dave Grohl played a secret show in LA this week and the setlist is completely bonkers

Dave Grohl kicked off his annual Hanukkah Session series this week with a secret show in LA on December 5.

The concert saw the Foo Fighters frontman play a medley of covers at the 250-capacity Largo venue, alongside a host of celebrity friends including Pink, The Bird And The Bee's Inara George, his daughter Violet, Beck, Karen O, Tenacious D's Jack Black and Kyle Gass and his yearly Hanukah collaborator Greg Kurstin.

With profits from ticket sales set to be donated to Anti-Defamation League, the night marked the first time they’d ever recorded the series in front of a live audience. Grohl is yet to announce a release date for the project.

Throughout the evening, which was hosted by director Judd Apatow, the musicians performed a number of unexpected hits, opening with Grohl, Kurstin and their all-Jewish band playing a rendition of Spinning Wheel by Blood Sweat & Tears.

As Variety reports, the second song saw Pink join the stage as she announced: "My name’s Alicia, I’m a Jew", before diving into her own song Get This Party Started.

Later in the set, Grohl partnered up with his daughter Violet for an acoustic cover of Janis Ian’s At Seventeen, which she dedicated to its late producer, Brooks Arthur.

Towards the end, the Foo Fighters leader was joined by the Tenacious D duo for a performance of Rush's The Spirit Of Radio, followed by Randy Newman’s I Love L.A, which was retitled to We Love L.A. For the latter rendition, Grohl brought all previous guests on stage, and then signed off with an encore formed of Beck and Tenacious D for a cover of David Lee Roth's Just A Gigolo.

Each year Grohl and Kurstin have held the Hanukkah Session series to celebrate songs by Jewish musicians, with each performance released one-by-one over the holiday. 2022 marked the musicians' third instalment of the sonic celebration.

Find the full setlist below:

Dave Grohl LA Coronet setlist December 5 2022

1.Spinning Wheel (with Judd Apatow)

2. Get the Party Started (with P!nk)

3. The Things We Do for Love (with Inara George)

4. At Seventeen (with Violet Grohl)

5. E-Pro (with Beck)

6. Heads Will Roll (with Karen O)

7. The Spirit of Radio (with Jack Black)

8. We Love L.A (with Greg Kurstin)

9. Just a Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody (with Kyle Gass)