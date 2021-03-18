Watch Clannad discuss their new recording of In A Lifetime

You can watch Irish folk proggers Clannad discuss their new recording of In A Lifetime in a new video below.

The band released a new version of the song yesterday recorded with rising Irish singer Denise Chaila in Donegal, while the new video was shot from a derelict church overlooking the Poison Glen. In A Lifetime, a duet with U2 singer Bono, originally featured on Clannad's 1985 album Macalla, and reached No. 17 in the UK singles chart.

"We shared music, food, stories and more music well into the night and if I needed any confirmation that she'd be great for the song that was it," says guitarist Pol Brennan. "It was very appropriate that we went back to Donegal, back to the original location to shoot the video last October and we had some magic making it. It was great to share it all with her, the music, our home and family I've recently been back in studio with her working on tracks for her new album. What a talent!”

“There’s a quiet element of destiny to how this all came together for me," adds Chaila. "I’ve been joking that Clannad are my long-lost aunties and uncles since we started to speak about this song because my affection for them was almost immediate. Finding that I was being adopted in return was an incredible joy. I’m so proud to be able to contribute my voice to the legacy of their work. Not least because there’s certainly some gravity involved in being asked to sing a part that Bono first imprinted his voice on."

Clannad released the career encompassing box set In A Lifetime last year, and will undertake their own farewell tour, now rescheduled to 2022.

