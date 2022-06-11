Watch Burton C Bell guest with The Silverblack on Judgment

Former Fear Factory vocalist Burton C Bell is heard guesting on The Silverblack’s new track Judgment, the title piece of their fifth album.

The industrial metal band thanked Bell for “gifting the song with an amazing chorus” via an “incredibly strong and inspired performance.”

“Doing features is pretty common these days, but we wanted this to be quite special and meaningful,” they continued. “We consider this album the culmination of a process we started a bunch of years ago with the first record: in the beginning, we didn't know where we wanted to go, musically speaking, so we simply developed and evolved our style year after year, album after album.

“Burton’s tone is unique: he is the voice of industrial metal and we wouldn't be here playing this kind of music if it wasn't for bands like Fear Factory, who broke down boundaries within styles, paving the way for what came next.

“Having him on our record is truly an honour and a one-of-a-kind experience. His distinctive vocals brought the song to a whole new level and we can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Last year, Bell discussed his 2020 split with Fear Factory co-founder Dino Cazares, saying: “I’d been thinking about it for a long time – four years… it was all out of control.

“Working with someone you don’t trust anymore and to be in a business where everyone's coming after you… it wasn’t worth it. I was, like, ‘Fuck this, you can have it, take it all.’”

Since then he’s reactivated his band Ascension Of The Watchers, while Fear Factory recently announced plans to reissue The Industrialist complete with real drum tracks and bonus material.