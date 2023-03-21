Watch Bono go on a long apologetic rant about how amazing he is

In a recent interview, Bono went on an apologetic, amusing rant about who he is as a person and musician.

During an appearance on an Apple Music special, hosted by Zane Lowe, Bono and The Edge discuss their musical legacy and the concept behind U2's new album Songs of Surrender, as well as how they work together as a duo.

After talking about whether it is appropriate for the band members to have high opinions of themselves and their music, the frontman produces a letter from his pocket and says: “Actually, I’ve got an apology – I wrote it", before going into a long, light-hearted rant.

He says: "I apologise for having the unreasonableness of youth as I enter my 60s. I apologise for being a singer who will get in your face, whatever direction you’re looking. I apologise for not being shy or retiring and for loudly giving thanks for where I go to work. I apologise for stretching our band to its elastic limit. I apologise for wanting to make an unreasonable guitar record that rattles my cage and others.”

He continues, "I apologise for repeating over and over that rock 'n' roll is not dead, it’s just older and grumpier, and occasionally makes fireworks out of its mood changes. But most of all, I apologise for apologising.”



Meanwhile, Lowe and The Edge break out into laughter.

Recently, Disney+ released a new documentary titled Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, With David Letterman, which we described as "a humanising and fascinating look into the mechanics, personality and drive of one of the biggest bands of all time".



Check out the apology below at 43:55.