Watch Bill Bailey tango to Metallica’s Enter Sandman on Strictly Come Dancing

It’s not often you hear metal on prime time TV these days. But that changed when comedian Bill Bailey performed a tango to Metallica’s Enter Sandman in the semi-finals of BBC dance competition Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night.
The comic - and confirmed metal fan – took to the floor with partner Oti Mabuse to hoof his way through the metal giants' 1991 hit. The Beeb’s production department went to town, projecting a giant guitar onto the floor and adding in some Hetfield-approved CGI flames.
We're no ballroom dancing experts, but his horn-throwing display looked pretty epic. And judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse seemed to agree, award him 23 points out of a possible 30.
“Absolutely buzzing after tango-ing to Enter Sandman by Metallica. Keep rocking,” tweeted Bailey aftewards.
To find out if he makes it through to the final, tune into to Strictly on BBC1 this Sunday night.
Absolutely buzzing after tango-ing to Enter Sandman by @Metallica keep rocking #Strictly2020 pic.twitter.com/tSqjUxCqpPDecember 12, 2020