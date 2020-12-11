Bill Bailey: why I’m dancing to Metallica’s Enter Sandman on Strictly Come Dancing

Bill Bailey has revealed why he'll be dancing to Metallica’s Enter Sandman in the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing.

In his (paywalled) weekly column for the Telegraph, the metal-and-prog rock-loving comedian explains that he selected the first single from Metallica’s self-titled fifth album, known globally as the ‘Black Album’, as a possible song choice to dance to when he signed up to appear on the hugely popular BBC TV show, and insists that it’s a “brilliant” song to soundtrack a Tango. Bailey also states that this is the first time that Enter Sandman has been used in the history of Strictly... which may not come as the hugest surprise.



“When I signed up to the show, I asked if I might be able to pick some of the music, and one of my choices was this iconic song, so I am utterly stoked to have been given it,” Bailey writes. “I imagine Dave Arch and his band will relish the chance to release their inner rock gods. Let Loose The Dave of Rock!



“This anthem is one of Metallica’s biggest hits and has great drama to it, with one of the most famous riffs in the rock canon,” Bailey continues. “So it’s a brilliant song for a Tango – rhythmic, powerful and full of atmosphere, and if I can channel just a little of this, I’ll be happy. And I might even get to air-guitar like a loon, which I know will end up as one of my favourite Strictly moments yet. Suffice to say it is one of my dream tracks.”



For UK viewers, the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing will air at 7pm on BBC1 on Saturday, December 12. Bailey and his dance partner Oti Mabuse are one of five couples competing to be crowned 2020’s champions.