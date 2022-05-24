Watch a Limp Bizkit fan cover Rage Against The Machine and sit in Fred Durst's Dad Vibes throne

Fred Durst recruited a Limp Bizkit fan to duet on Rage Against The Machine's Killing In The Name, before letting him chill on-stage in the Dad Vibes arm chair

Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit fan
Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst recruited a fan to duet with him on stage for a cover of Rage Against The Machine's classic floor-filler Killing In The Name at a recent US show.

The fan was also granted permission to sit in the Dad Vibes throne, aka the La-Z Boy recliner the band feature on stage as part of their new "domesticated" image.

Although the gig took place earlier this month, back on May 7, we've only just stumbled upon the footage, but we're flagging it up now, because, well, it's pretty unmissable.

As part of his band's ongoing Still Sucks summer tour, Durst has been opening every show sitting in the big, crusty-looking recliner, before playing around with a retro TV remote in stereotypical fatherly fashion, and kicking off into the song Dad Vibes.

Alongside Durst's new silver wig, the band have adopted another prop to represent this domestic new era, including a 25ft blow up doll that looks like a housewife from the 1950s, with a vacuum cleaner in its hand and a Marlboro ciggie in its mouth.

Just before inviting the fan onstage at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Durst announces that it's time for some "Karaoke-e-e-e," and spits out a few bars of the Rage hit.

Then, after selecting a member of the audience – who rocks up in a prime Limp Bizkit era backwards red-cap and chains, no less – the pair dive into the song together, trading verses and coming together for the chorus. The fan in question is also quite the performer, and can be seen stomping around the stage and for some reason, even grabbing his crotch.

Following the duet, Durst raises the fan's arms up and closes in for a hug. Then, he invites "The Loco" to hang out backstage, before shortly changing his mind and offering him the chance to chill on the Dad Vibes La-Z-Boy.

"This is your seat right here. Just relax. Jus' relax. That's my man right there, he was going hard as fuck," the frontman says admiringly, while offering up a selection of beverages.

We imagine for this one lucky fan, it was a show to remember.

Check out the footage below:


Liz Scarlett  