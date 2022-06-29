Watch a death metal choir terrify America's Got Talent judges with a demonic take on Britney Spears' Toxic

Simon Cowell hails Canada's Dremeka Choir for their "fantastically creepy" audition on America's Got Talent

Judges on TV talent show America's Got Talent got an unexpected blast of death metal yesterday (June 28) when confronted with Canadian singing collective the Dremeka Choir, who claim to be only metal choir in the world.

The choir's performance for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara began with an intense take on medieval poem O Fortuna, best known  for its use in Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, subsequently used in horror classic The Omen, then segued into a death metal choral reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic. Which, to be fair, no-one could have seen coming.

Model and TV presenter Heidi Klum was not wholly impressed by the sight or sound of 13 death metal vocalists growling into her face, and we won't judge her for that: each to their own.

Simon Cowell, however, was rather taken by the group.

"It’s like demons in a choir singing the song from The Omen," he noted. "It was so fantastically creepy. I'm all for going over to the dark side eventually, so I get it."

Howie Mandel too applauded the troupe for their efforts, saying, "I think you're opening the eyes and ears of America on our stage."

Colombian actress/model Sofia Vergara hailed the choir for their creativity and saluted their "very spectacular" audition, saying that the music conjured up images of a movie featuring "dragons or vampires", before joining Cowell and Mandel is giving a firm 'Yes' to the group, who now move on to the next round of the competition.

