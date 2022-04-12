Watch a baby-faced Tobias Forge perform in his early pop rock band Subvision

Before he became the corpse-paint sporting leader of Sweden's Satan-hailing occult party-rockers Ghost, Tobias Forge played everything from alt. rock to death metal in a variety of different bands.

By his mid-twenties, the gifted musician had already been part of numerous projects, including his earliest known outfit Superior and the Stockholm-based death metallers Repugnant, who he fronted under the stage name of Mary Goore. He additionally played guitar for glam metallers Crashdïet and punk rockers Onkel Kånkel, and was the bassist/guitarist for Linköping-based alternative rock band Magna Carta Cartel.

From 2002 to 2008 however, Forge was the vocalist and guitarist of the pop rock band Subvision, and - oh yes! - we've happened to stumble across some footage of that band, and are presenting it right here for your entertainment.

With not a lick of corpse paint or a religious robe in sight, a baby-faced Forge can be spotted riffing and singing at the front, in what resembles some kind of Ramones tribute band. Although he may look fairly different, particularly with his long hair and leather jacket, traces of the Ghost sound can be heard here. Listen to his nasally, flamboyant vocal timbre as he works his way through a melodic, campy hook, and you'll hear fragments of early Ghostly brilliance.

The fan-filmed footage was recorded during a Subvision show in Mondo, Stockholm in 2005, and captures them performing Son Of May, a song lifted from their album So Far So Noir.

Forge formed Subvision in late 2002 along with two of his Repugnant bandmates/ future Ghost members Martin Persner and Gustaf Lindström. They only released one EP, 2004's The Killing Floor and the aforementioned full length 2006 album So Far So Noir, before splitting. This was the time period shortly before Forge played in Magna Carta Cartel in 2006, alongside Persner and Simon Söderberg, another future Ghost bandmate.

Magna Carta Cartel shortly went on hiatus in 2008 so that all three members could focus their attention on the newly formed Ghost. The band was reformed in 2016 by Persner, who left the Swedish Satanic rockers that same year.

Watch the footage below:

