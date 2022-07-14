Watch 1,000 musicians play Guns N' Roses classic Paradise City

Rockin' 1000, the self-billed 'biggest rock band on Earth', have come together to deliver a killer performance of Guns N' Roses anthem Paradise City.

The collective, made up of amateur musicians, professional producers, film makers, communication experts, and sound engineers, went viral in 2015 after covering Foo Fighters' Learn To Fly in a [successful] bid to charm Dave Grohl into bringing his band to the Italian city of Cesena, and have since performed covers by Oasis, Ramones, Deep Purple, Pixies and more. The original video of Learn To Fly now has over 60 million views on YouTube.

The cover of Paradise City saw 1000 musicians from 25 countries collaborating as part of the group's eighth birthday celebration concert at Paris’ Stade de France.

Watch heart-warming footage of the performance below:

Currently touring Europe, Guns N' Roses recently released a more modest video of their own, featuring the band performing Sweet Child O' Mine in Dublin on June 28.



Gn'R's European tour finishes on July 15 in Hanover, Germany, after which Axl, Slash, Duff and co will begin a South American tour, which is scheduled to kick off on September 1 in Manaus, Brazil.