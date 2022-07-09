Watch Guns N’ Roses perform Sweet Child O' Mine in Dublin

Guns N’ Roses have released a professional video of them playing Sweet Child O’ Mine live at their June 28 concert at Marlay Park, Dublin.

The video shows the classic line-up of Slash, Duff McKagan and Axl Rose, backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese. It includes a trippy light show, Axl Rose decked out in cowboy threads, and an effortlessly cool guitar solo from Slash.

Guns N' Roses are currently on a European tour that included two dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will finish on July 15 in Hanover, Germany. They will then begin a South American tour on September 1 in Manaus, Brazil.

The band were recently forced to cancel their July 5 show in Glasgow due to “illness and medical advice”. Axl Rose had previously revealed at the band’s second London performance on July 2 that he’d been suffering from vocal issues, and that they would therefore be playing a shorter set.

The frontman took to Twitter earlier this week to thank the fans for their well wishes following the cancellation.

“We apologise for the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow," he wrote. "I’ve been following doctor's orders, getting rest with a vocal coach and sorting out sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again for everyone’s concern!"

He continued, “At the end of the day it’s about giving you the fans the best of ourselves and the best time we can give you and that’s all I, the band and crew are focused on.”

pic.twitter.com/ZZdhFlzitSJuly 7, 2022 See more

During their set at Marlay Park, the band opened with It's So Easy and played hits including Welcome To The Jungle and Rocket Queen, as well as covers of AC/DC's Back In Black and The Stooges I Wanna Be Your Dog, which featured Duff McKagan on lead vocals. The full setlist from the performance is below.

Guns N' Roses Marlay Park setlist

It's So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Welcome to the Jungle

Better

Back in Black

Slither

Chinese Democracy

Double Talkin' Jive

Estranged

Live and Let Die

Reckless Life

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

I Wanna Be Your Dog

Absurd

Hard Skool

Civil War

Sweet Child O’ Mine

November Rain

Wichita Lineman

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Nightrain

Encore

Coma

Patience

You're Crazy

Paradise City