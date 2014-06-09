WASP's Golgotha nearly done

Blackie Lawless has confirmed the next WASP album will be called Golgotha, and it's due out next year.

And he says the four-year project has overtones of the band’s most recent outings – 2007’s Dominator and 2009’s Babylon.

Lawless explained at Sweden Rock over the weekend: “I had a little hiccup last year; I broke my leg. That delayed recording for almost a year.

“There’s one thing I learned when I was doing The Crimson Idol: if you make a record over too long a time you have to be careful, because the record you start out making is not the record you end up finishing. You’ve changed so much as a person over a three- or four-year period; you’ve got to be very careful to hold on to that vision.”

Explaining that Golgotha is Hebrew for The Place Of the Skull, where the Bible says Christ was crucified, Lawless comments: “You see a lot of bands using Satanic images, images of death and things like that. I’m thinking, ‘All they need to do is look at the source – if you want death, there’s enough to go around there.’”

The frontman admits he’s been outspoken in the past, and reflects: “You don’t realise the impact that you’re having on people. I live in my own little bubble; I’m one of the worst people to ask opinions about anything. You don’t realise the impact you have on people a lot of times.”

WASP return to the UK for Hard Rock Hell VIII in Wales on November 13-16.