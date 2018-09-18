Wars are opening Progress Wrestling's Wembley arena show

Wars have won Metal Hammer's competition to find the official song for Progress Wrestling's show at Wembley arena on September 30.

Over 130 bands were submitted in the initial stage, and this was whittled down to four for the public to vote on, with Midland metallers Wars coming out on top in a closely-fought victory.

"We are unbelievably surprised and excited to be chosen for this," Wars vocalist Rob Vicars tells Metal Hammer. "Wembley is the kind of venue you grow up dreaming of playing, so to be able to do it now with Progress – a hard-working, independent promotion that's grown into a behemoth through a relentless passion for what they do – feels perfect."

Wars will perform their latest single Little Death at Wembley arena in front of thousands of die-hard British wrestling fans.

The card for the show itself features the likes of Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, Walter, Jimmy Havoc, Trent Seven, Matt Riddle, Mark Andrews and more.