Wars announce new EP and release new song In A Mirror, Dimly

Wars have announced their new EP As Within /// So Without will be released January 25 via A Wolf At Your Door Records, the follow-up to 2017's full-length debut We Are Islands, After All.

The band have also released new single In A Mirror, Dimly, taken from their new EP.

“I think we can get very used to the worst things that go on inside our heads,” says vocalist Rob Vicars about the new song. “In A Mirror, Dimly is a song about self-reflection, on living in the chaos of a disquieted mind, and on how the thoughts we grow so accustomed to on the inside, refract onto the world around us.”

Wars won the Metal Hammer competition to play Progress Wrestling's Wembley arena show this month.

They will be supporting Shvpes across the UK in November.

Wars 2018 tour days (supporting Shvpes)

Nov 15: Exeter, Cavern

Nov 16: Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

Nov 17: Bournemouth, Anvil

Nov 19: Swindon, Level 3

Nov 20: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms