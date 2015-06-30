Ward's regret over Iron Man drum sound

Estranged Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward says he never stops listening back to his recorded work - and wishes he could improve certain aspects.

The most famous example, he says, is Sabbath’s Iron Man, from 1970 album Paranoid.

Ward issued solo album Accountable Beasts in April and says he still frets over the final product whenever he hits the studio.

Ward tells LA Radio Sessions: “I like to be really sure that we’ve got everything. Did we do it right? Have we got everything? Does it sound okay? Once I feel like I’ve reached that place, I don’t have any problem with letting it go.

“However, it is true to say that I still am listening to mixes. Probably the most famous one is the bass-drum sound on Iron Man. I’m still not happy with the fucking bass-drum sound. But I let it go. I have let it go. But it’s, like, that bass-drum sound, I wanted it to be so much bigger and better.”

Ward is embroiled in a war of words with Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne and it seems unlikely that the drummer will return to the band should they confirm a 2016 farewell tour.