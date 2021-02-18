Want to own Bruce Dickinson’s handwritten Iron Maiden lyrics, Dave Grohl’s snare drum or a guitar signed by Muse? Step this way

It’s no secret that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc upon the live music industry, and with the prospect of gigs and concerts returning in 2021 still very much in the balance, the future for professional road crew members still looks decidedly uncertain.

Last year, in collaboration with David Stopps, Ian McAndrew and Tom Schroeder, the stage crew charity Stagehand launched their #ILoveLive campaign, to provide financial help for all UK stage crew who are in the greatest need, and raised an impressive £546,000 via a fundraising prize draw. Having newly received unique memorabilia from the likes of Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters, Muse, Frank Turner, Queen and Adam Lambert and Fleetwood Mac, a second #ILoveLive fundraiser has now been launched.

A £5 minimum donation gets you entry into one prize draw, which gives you a shot at winning items such as Bruce Dickinson’s hand-written lyrics to Iron Maiden classic 2 Minutes To Midnight, or a one-of-a-kind prototype Jackson Custom Shop Adrian Smith San Dimas 2 Minutes to Midnight Edition guitar, or a snare drum signed by Foo Fighters frontman (and former Nirvana drummer) Dave Grohl, or a Manson Meta Series MBM-1 Guitar Simulation Theory Edition guitar signed by Muse.



“When I heard about the 10th suicide among stage crew in late August, I knew I had to do something,” explained David Stopps of how the fundraiser first came about. “Stage crew are not only suffering great financial hardship but most are also experiencing mental ill health. Money raised from these prize draws will actually save lives and help to safeguard their future.”



“The #ILoveLive campaign on Crowdfunder is critical to supporting the ‘behind the scenes’ workers in the live music industry,” adds Crowdfunder’s Rob Love. “Without roadies there won’t be a live events industry, even when COVID restrictions are lifted. Crowdfunding is a way for communities to come together to support causes close to their heart, and this is a great example of how the music industry is pulling together to help each other in a time of need.”



For full details, visit the campaign website.