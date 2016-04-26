Walter Trout streams I’m Back from live album

Walter Trout has streamed his performance of I’m Back recorded in the Netherlands last year.

It appears on Alive In Amsterdam, to be released on June 17 via Mascot Label Group, which documents his return to action after he suffered life-threatening liver failure in 2013.

Trout says: “That whole tour was triumphant – just to be back, after what I went through.

“We were rocking. If people are expecting a laid-back show, that’s not what they’ll get. This is potent stuff.”

Trout is midway through a North American tour, to be followed by European and UK dates. Alive In Amsterdam is available for pre-order now.

Walter Trout: Alive In Amsterdam tracklist

Marie’s Introduction

Play The Guitar

Help Me

I’m Back

Say Goodbye To The Blues

Almost Gone

Omaha

Tomorrow Seems So Far Away

Playin’ Hideaway

Haunted By The Night

Fly Away

Please Take Me Home

Rock Me Baby

Marie’s Mood

Serve Me Right To Suffer

The Love That We Once Knew

Apr 26: Wheeling River City Ale Works, WV

Apr 27: Columbus Woodlands Tavern, OH

Apr 29: Beale Street Music Fest, TN

Apr 30: St Louis Old Rock House, MO

May 04: Milwaukee Shank Hall WI

May 05: Minneapolis Famous Dave’s Blues Club, MN

May 06: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA

May 07: Kansas City Knucklehead’s Saloon, MO

May 14: Adelanto Blues Festival, CA

Jun 16: Nashville Grand Ole Opry, Lead Belly Fest, TN

Jun 30: Skaanevik Blues Festival, Norway

Jul 09: Weert Bospop, Netherlands

Jul 10: Rotterdam North Sea Jazz Festival, Netherlands

Jul 15: Olomouc Clarion Congress Hotel, Czech Repulic

Jul 17: Peer Blues Peer, Belgium

Jul 19: St Albans Arena, UK

Jul 20: Wolverhampton Robin, UK

Jul 22: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Jul 23: Bury St Edmunds Apex, UK

Jul 24: Ramblin’ Man Fair, Maidstone, UK

Jul 29: Breitenbach Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Torgau Bastion Open Air, Germany

Aug 03: Skanderborg Danmarks Smukkeste Festival, Denmark

Aug 05: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Aug 13: Cincy Blues Fest, Cincinnati, OH