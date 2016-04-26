Walter Trout streams I’m Back from live album

Walter Trout has streamed his performance of I’m Back recorded in the Netherlands last year.
It appears on Alive In Amsterdam, to be released on June 17 via Mascot Label Group, which documents his return to action after he suffered life-threatening liver failure in 2013.
Trout says: “That whole tour was triumphant – just to be back, after what I went through.
“We were rocking. If people are expecting a laid-back show, that’s not what they’ll get. This is potent stuff.”
Trout is midway through a North American tour, to be followed by European and UK dates. Alive In Amsterdam is available for pre-order now.
Walter Trout: Alive In Amsterdam tracklist
- Marie’s Introduction
- Play The Guitar
- Help Me
- I’m Back
- Say Goodbye To The Blues
- Almost Gone
- Omaha
- Tomorrow Seems So Far Away
- Playin’ Hideaway
- Haunted By The Night
- Fly Away
- Please Take Me Home
- Rock Me Baby
- Marie’s Mood
- Serve Me Right To Suffer
- The Love That We Once Knew
Walter Trout tour dates 2016
Apr 26: Wheeling River City Ale Works, WV
Apr 27: Columbus Woodlands Tavern, OH
Apr 29: Beale Street Music Fest, TN
Apr 30: St Louis Old Rock House, MO
May 04: Milwaukee Shank Hall WI
May 05: Minneapolis Famous Dave’s Blues Club, MN
May 06: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA
May 07: Kansas City Knucklehead’s Saloon, MO
May 14: Adelanto Blues Festival, CA
Jun 16: Nashville Grand Ole Opry, Lead Belly Fest, TN
Jun 30: Skaanevik Blues Festival, Norway
Jul 09: Weert Bospop, Netherlands
Jul 10: Rotterdam North Sea Jazz Festival, Netherlands
Jul 15: Olomouc Clarion Congress Hotel, Czech Repulic
Jul 17: Peer Blues Peer, Belgium
Jul 19: St Albans Arena, UK
Jul 20: Wolverhampton Robin, UK
Jul 22: Chester Live Rooms, UK
Jul 23: Bury St Edmunds Apex, UK
Jul 24: Ramblin’ Man Fair, Maidstone, UK
Jul 29: Breitenbach Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany
Jul 30: Torgau Bastion Open Air, Germany
Aug 03: Skanderborg Danmarks Smukkeste Festival, Denmark
Aug 05: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway
Aug 13: Cincy Blues Fest, Cincinnati, OH