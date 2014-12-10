Wakeman details deluxe reissues

Two of Rick Wakeman’s most successful albums are to be issued as deluxe editions.

The Six Wives Of Henry VIII and The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table will be released via Universal Music on February 2 ahead of the keyboard icon’s UK tour.

They’ll be available in CD, CD/DVD, LP and digital formats. Both have been remastered at Abbey Road, and the DVD element features new quadrophonic mixes of the tracks. They’re to be delivered in new packaging.

The Six Wives Of Henry VIII was Wakeman’s first studio solo album. Released in 1973 it landed in the the UK album chart Top 10 and went on to over 15 million copies worldwide. It was inspired by Nancy Brysson-Morris’s book The Private Life of Henry VIII, a childhood favourite of Wakeman’s. His third title, The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights of the Round Table, reached no2 in 1975.

Earlier this year, Wakeman’s Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and its sequel Return To The Centre Of The Earth were reissued as special editions.

He won the Live Event award at this year’s Prog Magazine Progressive Music Awards.

The Six Wives Of Henry VIII CD/DVD tracklist

DISC ONE (CD)

Catherine of Aragon Anne of Cleves Catherine Howard Jane Seymour Anne Boleyn ‘The Day Thou Gavest Lord Hath Ended’ Catherine Parr Catherine of Aragon (First Mix 14/02/1973) Anne Boleyn ‘The Day Thou Gavest Lord Hath Ended’ (Single Edit) Catherine Parr (Single Edit)

DISC TWO (DVD)

Catherine of Aragon (Quad Version) Anne of Cleves (Quad Version) Catherine Howard (Quad Version) Jane Seymour (Quad Version) Anne Boleyn ‘The Day Thou Gavest Lord Hath Ended’ (Quad Version) Catherine Parr (Quad Version) Catherine Howard (OGWT 16/01/1973)

The Myth and Legend of King Arthur…CD/DVD tracklist

DISC ONE (CD)

Arthur Lady of the Lake Guinevere Sir Lancelot And the Black Knight Merlin the Magician Sir Galahad The Last Battle

DISC TWO (DVD)