Vote for Metal Hammer in the Digital Magazine Awards 2015

As regular readers of Metal Hammer will know, our magazine covers are a thing of beauty. From Parkway Drive’s homage to the Evil Dead to Five Finger Death Punch’s Mad Max inspired shoot to Slipknot’s Walking Dead illustrations – we’re always pushing creative boundaries. And the guys and girls over at the Digital Magazine Awards have noticed our passion and nominated our iconic Iron Maiden iPad cover for Cover Of The Year.

Speaking about the nomination, Metal Hammer Editor-In-Chief Alexander Milas said: “Iron Maiden are responsible for some of the most iconic album art in any genre of music, so when we were given world-exclusive access to that image ahead weeks ahead of the release, we were determined to do something special for all of our readers, be they fans of print or our tablet editions. Hats off to the incredible artists behind it all and our frankly brilliant art team for making it all happen. Up the Irons, and get voting!”

The man leading the Hammer art team – Art Editor, Lewis Somerscales – said this of the Iron Maiden cover: “Being tasked with a project like this is always exciting. The challenge was set to make it as good as our amazing 3D issue so our digital readers got something equally as exciting. I got to work with Matt Hounsom over at Pixelwrench who took the initial idea for what I wanted and created this amazing video.

“To be nominated again for a DMA, having won last year’s cover of the year, is one of those proud moments that really make your job awesome.”

To make your voices heard and give a big horns up for Metal Hammer and Iron Maiden, cast your votes HERE NOW. You can vote once per day, so you can keep checking back and shouting even louder about the mighty Eddie!