Von Hertzen Brothers spawn Sunday Child

Von Hertzen Brothers have released a video for Sunday Child, taken from their New Day Rising album, the follow-up to 2013’s Nine Lives. The video was filmed at Söderskär Lighthouse, 30km east of the Finnish capital.

“At the end of summer, we performed an exclusive show on a tiny island outside Helsinki,“ says drummer Mikko Kaakkuriniemi. “This remote, rugged and expansive location, with its 150 year old lighthouse, was a perfect match for the atmosphere and story of our new single, Sunday Child. With this in mind, the goal was to capture this magical late August day from beginning to end. The music video that followed is like a diary or a photo album of this special event and our gig right by the open sea.“

Von Hertzen Brothers recently played at the Prog Awards in London, and are currently on tour. The band’s New Day Rising is nominated for the Best Album award at this year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour.