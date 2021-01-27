Volbeat's The Strength/The Sound/The Songs set for 15th anniversary reissue

Volbeat have revealed they’ll reissue their debut album The Strength/The Sound/The Songs later this year on vinyl to mark its 15th anniversary.

The record originally launched in 2005 and featured a cover of Dusty Springfield’s I Only Wanna Be With You and also included fan favourites including Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza and Soulweeper, both of which featured on Volbeat’s 2003 demo Beat The Meat. The album has been certified 2x platinum in their home country of Denmark.

The Strength/The Sound/The Songs will be reissued on heavyweight 180g vinyl on March 26 in a variety of pressings through Mascot Records. It'll be available in a glow in the dark green vinyl pressing, while a limited run of various marble vinyl versions will be sold through Volbeat’s official website and EMP.

These include a brown marble pressing, a transparent gold and black edition and a red and black smoke marble version.

Volbeat’s last studio album was 2019’s Rewind, Replay, Rebound which was followed last year by Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live in Deutschland.