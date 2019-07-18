Volbeat team up with Slayer’s Gary Holt for new single Cheapside Sloggers

Volbeat have teamed up with Slayer and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt for their new single Cheapside Sloggers.

Holt provides the solo on the track that’ll appear on Volbeat’s upcoming studio album Rewind, Replay, Rebound. It’s set for release on August 2 through Vertigo/Universal.

Singer and vocalist Michael Poulsen says: “I wanted to add something new and not typical, so why not bring in Gary Holt? He is a great guitar player, and the solo sounds great.”

The band have released a video for the single which was directed by Shan Dan Horan of Shadow Born Group, who has previously created other Volbeat lyric videos, including Parasite, The Devil’s Bleeding Crown, For Evigt, The Bliss, Black Rose and Seal The Deal.

Speaking about the new album, Poulsen, who is joined in the lineup by Rob Caggiano, Kaspar Boye Larsen and Jon Larsen, says: “The whole point for us going into the studio, is because you still have something to prove – not just for the fans, but mostly for yourself,.

“We would not be able to do this record if it wasn’t for the work we have done in the past. No matter how old the band gets or how many records we do, there is always going to be that signature sound.”

Volbeat are currently gearing up for the North American Knotfest Roadshow which will get underway on July 26 with Slipknot, Gojira and Behemoth.

They’ll then return to the UK and Europe for further shows from September.

(Image credit: Vertigo Records)

Volbeat: Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Deluxe Edition

Disc 1

1. Last Day Under The Sun

2. Pelvis On Fire

3. Rewind The Exit

4. Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)

5. When We Were Kids

6. Sorry Sack of Bones

7. Cloud 9

8. Cheapside Sloggers (feat. Gary Holt)

9. Maybe I Believe

10. Parasite

11. Leviathan

12. The Awakening of Bonnie Parker

13. The Everlasting

14. 7:24

Disc 2

1. Under The Influence

2. Immortal But Destructible

3. Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)

4. Last Day Under The Sun (Demo)

5. Rewind The Exit (Demo)

6. When We Were Kids (Demo)

7. Maybe I Believe (Demo)

8. Leviathan (Demo)

(Image credit: Vertigo Records)