Volbeat issue studio update and tease album name with competition

Volbeat have released a video from the studio where they recorded their sixth album.
The Danish band are currently mixing the follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies with engineer Joe Barresi and in a video issued on their Facebook page, they say the new album is “coming soon.”
The clip features footage of the band in the studio, with frontman Michael Poulsen saying: “We’re in a good spot right now.”
Volbeat have also launched an online competition via which fans can unlock the album artwork and compete to win meet-and-greet tickets.
Volbeat last year split with bassist Anders Kjolholm and have so far not named his replacement. They have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.
Volbeat 2016 tour dates
Apr 13: West Hollywood The Roxy, CA
Apr 14: Las Vegas The Joint, NV
Apr 15: Indio Coachella, CA
Apr 18: Modesto Center Plaza, CA
Apr 20: Chico Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, CA
Apr 22: Indio Coachella, CA
Apr 24: Phoenix Downtown, AZ
Apr 25: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theater, TX
Apr 26: Lubbock Lodestar Amphitheater, TX
Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 04: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands
Jun 07: Spandau Citadel, Germany
Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10: Download Festival, France
Jun 17-19: Hellfest, France
Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway
Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark
Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France
Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark
Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden
Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland
Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME
Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada
Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)