Volbeat issue studio update and tease album name with competition

Volbeat have released a video from the studio where they recorded their sixth album.

The Danish band are currently mixing the follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies with engineer Joe Barresi and in a video issued on their Facebook page, they say the new album is “coming soon.”

The clip features footage of the band in the studio, with frontman Michael Poulsen saying: “We’re in a good spot right now.”

Volbeat have also launched an online competition via which fans can unlock the album artwork and compete to win meet-and-greet tickets.

Volbeat last year split with bassist Anders Kjolholm and have so far not named his replacement. They have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Apr 13: West Hollywood The Roxy, CA

Apr 14: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Apr 15: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 18: Modesto Center Plaza, CA

Apr 20: Chico Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, CA

Apr 22: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Downtown, AZ

Apr 25: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theater, TX

Apr 26: Lubbock Lodestar Amphitheater, TX

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands

Jun 07: Spandau Citadel, Germany

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Download Festival, France

Jun 17-19: Hellfest, France

Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway

Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark

Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France

Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark

Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden

Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland

Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME

Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada

Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)