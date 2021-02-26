Voivod, Napalm Death and more join Jim Smith for new Cardiacs cover

Voivod guitarist Dan Mongrain, Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury and other Cardiacs fans have joined forces with Cardiacs bassist Jim Smith to record a new version of the band's song Tarred And Feathered (as reported by The Organ).

You can listen to the new version, which retains the quirky charm of the original below. Tarred And Feathered originally appeared on the band's 1987 album Big Ship (their first vinyl outing). The new version also features vocals from Shawn Knight of US noise rockers Child Bite, Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte and accordion from Stian Carstensen of Norwegian alt folk band Farmers Market.

The new version is dedicated to late Cariacs frontman Tim Smith who died last year: "In loving remembrance of Tim Smith July 3rd 1961 – July 21st 2020 Our leader of the starry skies RIP."

Cardiacs music, long-available from their label The Alphabet Business Concern, recently appeared on some streaming services for the very first time.