Indonesian metal sensation Voice Of Baceprot announce first-ever UK show

Indonesian-based heavy metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have announced their debut UK concert.

The three-piece will play the Downstairs At The Dome venue in Tufnell Park, London, on June 26.

Tickets to the concert will go on sale this Friday (May 3).

The band will follow the London show with a set at the famed Glastonbury festival on June 28.

Voice Of Baceprot – composed of singer/guitarist Marsya (full name Firda Marsya Kurnia), drummer Sitti (Euis Siti Aisyah) and bassist Widi Rahmawati – formed when they were schoolgirls in the region of West Java, Indonesia, in 2014.

The band quickly went viral when footage of them covering such stars as System Of A Down and Slipknot was uploaded to Youtube.

They released their first original song, School Revolution, in 2018.

A planned UK debut concert was originally slated to take place in London in July 2022, but was cancelled.

VOB released their debut album, Retas, in July last year.

Metal Hammer attended the San Diego date of VOB’s first US tour in October and gave the event a glowing four-star review.

“Though the crowds have been a bit smaller than what they now see in Europe, they are unconcerned,” wrote journalist Joe Daly.

“This is their first US tour after all, and in New York, they played the Gramercy Theatre – their very first theatre (‘It was so fancy!’ gushes Widi).

“In a couple of days, they’ll head home to Indonesia, but not before making a very special stop. Marsya proclaims, ‘We’re going to LA tomorrow to visit Harry Potter at Universal Studios!’ All three erupt in giddy laughter.”

Daly continued: “In an age where so much music is overproduced and sanitised for mass consumption, Voice Of Baceprot are a riveting reminder of its true essence.

“They braved much to be here tonight, and their performance has left an indelible mark on the small but raucous crowd. The world awaits their encore.”