Vman and Jay not yet 'in' Slipknot

Corey Taylor says bassist Alex ‘Vman’ Venturella and drummer Jay Weinberg are not yet full-time members of Slipknot.

The pair have been playing with the band as they tour in support of .5: The Gray Chapter, with both also having contributed to the recording process.

Slipknot tried to keep their identity a secret, and now frontman Taylor insists neither is yet officially “in” the band. He tells Loaded Radio (via Blabbermouth): “Nobody gets in or out right now. Everybody asks, ‘Are they in the band?’ And I keep telling them this, ‘They’re with the band. They’re with us right now.’

“That’s because you’re not given anything in this band – you earn everything in this band. So, you know, we’ll see what happens in the next couple of years.”

He adds that both have been a welcome addition to the camp. He says: “The vibe is great. I can’t say enough great things about those kids. They’re so passionate about what they do. They still love the music just as much as we do. And they’re absolutely dedicated to the pursuit of perfection.”

Slipknot recently played without Venturella after he was diagnosed with severe dehydration. The band have a number of tour dates remaining for this year.

Slipknot plan movie with concept album