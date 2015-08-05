Slipknot play without Vman

Slipknot performed a show last night without bassist Alex ‘Vman’ Venturella in the aftermath of his medical alert earlier this week.

He collapsed during a concert in Connecticut and was rushed to hospital while the band played on. He was later released after being diagnosed with severe dehydration.

The band had said he’d rejoin them for their show in Mansfield, Massachusetts – but although he’s thought to have been in the venue, he didn’t appear on stage.

Frontman Corey Taylor told WAAF: “Alex is okay. He’s going to need plenty of rest, but we’re not planning on cancelling any shows.

“We’re looking at trying to balance what we need to do for the fans against what we need to do for Alex’s health.

“He’s got a whole regimen that the doctor wants him to do – it just comes down to making sure that you take care of yourself.”

While Venturella played bass on Slipknot’s 2014 album .5: The Gray Chapter, most of the role left vacant by the late Paul Gray was covered by guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thomson.

The band’s Summer’s Last Stand US tour continues in New Jersey tonight (August 5).