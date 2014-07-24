Accelerators offer Blow To The Head

Virgil And The Accelerators have released a video for their track Blow To The Head, taken from upcoming album Army Of Three.

It’s set for launch on October 6 via Mystic Records, and sees award-winning guitarist Virgil McMahon and co reunited with producer Chris Tsangarides. Their 2011 debut secured them a Best Of The Year listing in Classic Rock.

Production on Army Of Three was held up while Tsangarides fought off a near-fatal attack of Legionnaire’s disease, which sent him to hospital for three months. VATA bassist Jack Alexander Timmis says: “He was lucky to come out of it alive.”

The band tour the UK later this year:

Sep 29: London Borderline

Oct 16: Chislehurst Beaverwood Club

Oct 17: Sutton Boom Boom Club

Oct 18: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Oct 19: Great Yarmouth Legends Of Rock Festival

Oct 22: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 24: Hullbridge Touchline

Oct 25: Ferryhill Mainsforth Community Centre

Nov 01: Devizes Long Street Blues

Nov 02: Swansea The Scene

Nov 08: Derby Flowerpot

Nov 14: Tenby Blues Festival

Nov 19: Bilston Robin 2

Army Of Three tracklist