Accelerators offer Blow To The Head

Virgil And The Accelerators have released a video for their track Blow To The Head, taken from upcoming album Army Of Three.
It’s set for launch on October 6 via Mystic Records, and sees award-winning guitarist Virgil McMahon and co reunited with producer Chris Tsangarides. Their 2011 debut secured them a Best Of The Year listing in Classic Rock.
Production on Army Of Three was held up while Tsangarides fought off a near-fatal attack of Legionnaire’s disease, which sent him to hospital for three months. VATA bassist Jack Alexander Timmis says: “He was lucky to come out of it alive.”
The band tour the UK later this year:
Sep 29: London Borderline
Oct 16: Chislehurst Beaverwood Club
Oct 17: Sutton Boom Boom Club
Oct 18: Manchester Ruby Lounge
Oct 19: Great Yarmouth Legends Of Rock Festival
Oct 22: Southampton Talking Heads
Oct 24: Hullbridge Touchline
Oct 25: Ferryhill Mainsforth Community Centre
Nov 01: Devizes Long Street Blues
Nov 02: Swansea The Scene
Nov 08: Derby Flowerpot
Nov 14: Tenby Blues Festival
Nov 19: Bilston Robin 2
Army Of Three tracklist
Take Me Higher
Blow To The Head
All Night Long
Love Aggression
Give It Up
Through The Night
It Burns
Stand Up
Anymore
Free