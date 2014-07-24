Trending

Accelerators offer Blow To The Head

View video for track from blues rockers' upcoming album Army Of Three

Virgil And The Accelerators have released a video for their track Blow To The Head, taken from upcoming album Army Of Three.

It’s set for launch on October 6 via Mystic Records, and sees award-winning guitarist Virgil McMahon and co reunited with producer Chris Tsangarides. Their 2011 debut secured them a Best Of The Year listing in Classic Rock.

Production on Army Of Three was held up while Tsangarides fought off a near-fatal attack of Legionnaire’s disease, which sent him to hospital for three months. VATA bassist Jack Alexander Timmis says: “He was lucky to come out of it alive.”

The band tour the UK later this year:

Sep 29: London Borderline

Oct 16: Chislehurst Beaverwood Club

Oct 17: Sutton Boom Boom Club

Oct 18: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Oct 19: Great Yarmouth Legends Of Rock Festival

Oct 22: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 24: Hullbridge Touchline

Oct 25: Ferryhill Mainsforth Community Centre

Nov 01: Devizes Long Street Blues

Nov 02: Swansea The Scene

Nov 08: Derby Flowerpot

Nov 14: Tenby Blues Festival

Nov 19: Bilston Robin 2

Army Of Three tracklist

  1. Take Me Higher

  2. Blow To The Head

  3. All Night Long

  4. Love Aggression

  5. Give It Up

  6. Through The Night

  7. It Burns

  8. Stand Up

  9. Anymore

  10. Free

